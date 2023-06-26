Carnival Begins Fleetwide Rollout of New Dining Room Offerings

After a successful debut on the Carnival Dream, Carnival Cruise Line began the rollout of the new menus in its dining rooms across the fleet beginning with the Carnival Conquest today.

The new menus were curated by Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse in collaboration with Carnival chefs. The new menus include options are Emeril Selects, personally recommended by the chef.

“Food is an ever-evolving art, so our approach to the dining room offerings is to infuse a selection of new dishes, feature more international flavors and complement the Carnival classics our guests love,” said Lagasse.

“Working with our skilled team of Carnival chefs, we recently tested and selected more than 60 new dishes to mix into the dining room rotation. I’m pleased that these dishes were very well received by our guests on Carnival Dream, so we are very excited to roll them out to the Carnival fleet.”

The next ships to feature the new menus will be the Carnival Conquest in Miami followed by the Carnival Horizon and four more ships next months including the Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Vista, Carnival Radiance and the Mardi Gras. Carnival’s Australia-based ships will start offering the new menu items later next year.

Some of the items featured on the new menus include:

Hawaiian Shrimp Poke

Roasted Duck Rolls

Pappardelle with Braised Lamb

Grilled Swordfish

Cornish Game Hen

Salad Entrees

Desserts

The “Emeri Selects” Items include dishes such as Crab and Shrimp Cake; Beef Carpaccio; Coffee Glazed Roast Duck; and BBQ Salmon.