Bio-LNG Now Available in Nearly 70 Ports Worldwide

SEA-LNG announced that bio-LNG is now available in almost seventy ports across the globe, including in Singapore, Rotterdam and the US east coast.

The coalition revealed the data on the expanded availability of bio-LNG as a marine fuel in the update to its online Bunker Navigator tool, which provides information on the bunker availability of LNG worldwide.

Adi Aggarwal, general manager of SEA-LNG said: “The fact that bio-LNG is commercially available now and being used as a drop-in marine fuel by operators in Europe, North America and Asia, demonstrates the sustained contribution that the LNG pathway can make to decarbonizing our industry, starting today. Climate change is a stock and flow problem, the longer our industry waits to start using low-carbon fuels, the tougher the decarbonization challenge will be.”

According to a press release, annual production of biomethane, from which bio-LNG is made, is currently around 30m tons or around 10 percent of shipping’s total annual energy demand. The global fleet of 355 LNG-fuelled vessels, excluding LNG carriers, are all capable of using bio-LNG without any modifications.

Bio-LNG can be transported, stored and bunkered in ports across the world using the existing LNG infrastructure. SEA-LNG claims that the use of bio-LNG as a marine fuel can reduce GHG emissions by up to 80 percent compared to marine diesel. Depending on the method of production, bio-LNG can have net-zero or even net-negative GHG emissions, which can help ship operators on the road towards decarbonization by 2050.

In October 2022, the Nanyang Technological University's Maritime Energy and Sustainable Development Centre of Excellence (MESD) analyzed bio-LNG emissions, availability and cost, showing a big global potential for the expansion of biomethane production by up to 20 times. MESD forecasts that bio-LNG as a marine fuel could be available in sufficient quantity to fully decarbonize approximately 13 percent of the global shipping fleet in 2050.