Biggest Cruise Operators to Join WA Cruise Exchange 2023

Some of the biggest cruise ship industry operators have arrived in Perth to attend the seventh WA Cruise Exchange at Crown Towers Perth, which begins on July 19.

Representatives of major cruise lines who are attending the two-day conference include Ambassador Cruise Line, APT Travel Group, Carnival Australia, Coral Expeditions, MSC Cruises, Ponant Yacht Cruises and Royal Caribbean Group.

Hosted by the WA Government, the WA Cruise Exchange brings industry leaders together with representatives of Western Australia’s ports as well as tourism operators.

Also attending are ground handlers, shipping agents and representatives from cruise industry bodies such as the Australian Cruise Association and Cruise Line Industry Association (CLIA).

Nine WA port destinations will be presented including Albany, Broome, Busselton, Dampier, Esperance, Exmouth, Fremantle, Geraldton and Port Hedland, as well as the peak body for Aboriginal tours, the Western Australian Indigenous Tourism Operators Council.

Tourism WA’s Western Australian Cruise Tourism Strategic Plan 2023-2033 will also be introduced at the event. The Plan outlines strategic initiatives to increase Western Australia’s presence in even more cruise ship itineraries.

After two days of workshops and discussions in Perth, delegates will visit Geraldton and explore nearby tourist attractions, including Houtman Abrolhos Islands and Kalbarri National Park.

“The WA Cruise Exchange is a great opportunity for WA to show the global cruise industry that our State has untapped potential when it comes to providing incredible onshore experiences for guests seeking once-in-a-lifetime and unforgettable adventures,” said Tourism Minister Rita Saffioti.

“It’s wonderful to see recent results into Western Australia’s key tourism markets indicating the global appeal of our State as a cruise holiday destination continues to increase.”