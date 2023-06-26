Barbie Joins P&O Ships for Summer Sailings

In partnership with Harding+, P&O Cruises announced that the retail shops onboard the Arvia and Iona will offer new children’s brands including Barbie, Hot Wheels Cars and Keycraft Pocket Money Toys during the summer sailings.

The new brands will join existing favorites available on the ships, including Lego, Jellycat and TY Plush Toys.

Guests onboard the Arvia and Iona can look forward to capturing special moments in a life-size Barbie box or spend time dressing up as their favorite characters with costumes from Rubies Masquerade UK.

In addition to Barbie, guests on P&O’s summer 2023 cruises will have access to dedicated family zones with toys and activities onboard all five of its ships, the Arvia, Iona, Britannia, Azura and the Ventura. Also available in the family zones will be coloring competitions for children and adults alike.

Onboard the company’s newest ship, the Arvia, families can enjoy the tropical-island-themed mini-golf course or Mission Control, an immersive escape room experience, among other options.

Additionally, in partnership with Aardman, the creators of Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, P&O brings several character-based activities for guests of all ages. This includes the first at-sea Wallace & Gromit show, All Hands on Deck!; modeling; craft workshops; and Aardman film screenings.