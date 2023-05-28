Azamara Doubles Savings for Loyalty Members

Azamara is rewarding its loyalty members with double savings and 20 percent off on select voyages for a limited time.

The 20 percent savings offer is available on sailings booked between July 1, 2023, through July 14, 2023. Guests can combine the new offer with Azamara’s current brand offer to get three free nights and a $600 onboard credit.

Featured sailings include:

The 20-night Antarctica Holiday Voyage : Includes a visit to the Falkland Islands, where guests can enjoy pristine white sand beaches and observe penguins;

12-night Japan Intensive Voyage: Exploring cities including Tokyo and Osaka, Kochi and Ishigaki;

The eight-night Greece Intensive Voyage: Includes visits to Mykonos, Kavala, Thessaloniki, and Volos, allowing guests to explore the numerous archaeological sites.

Savings are valid for new bookings only and 20 percent savings apply to the cruise fare only excluding taxes, fees and port expenses and air travel.