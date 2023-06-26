Azamara Announces ‘Chart Your Own Course’ Giveaway

Azamara announced a “Chart Your Own Course” giveaway, giving travel partners a chance to sail on a cruise of their own design, according to a press statement.

To enter the competition, travel partners can book their clients on any voyages through June 30, 2024, or the 2025 World Voyage between now and July 28, 2023. The winner will be announced on July 31, 2023.

“We are continually grateful for the support of our valued travel partners, and we are excited to give away a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work side by side with our expert deployment team at the Destination Immersion cruise line through the ‘Chart Your Own Course’ sweepstakes,” said Michelle Lardizabal, chief sales officer at Azamara. “Our travel partners are travel experts and cruising veterans, so we look forward to seeing the itinerary that our lucky winner helps curate.”

The winner of the ‘Chart Your Own Course’ giveaway will get to collaborate with the cruise line’s Executive Leadership team at the Azamara Headquarters in Miami, Florida to plan an Azamara itinerary and an original AzAmazing Celebration. That lucky winner will be able to bring a guest on this journey of their creation.

The “Chart Your Own Course” applies to new individual bookings and non-contracted group bookings created between July 5-28, 2023.