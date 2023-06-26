Aurora Expeditions Releases Inaugural Impact Report

Aurora Expeditions released its inaugural Impact Report 2022-2023 titled “Protecting the world’s wild places,” marking the first report of its kind for the company.

“We are incredibly proud to release our first Impact Report, which outlines our commitment to sustainability and our vision to be the global leader in sustainable expedition travel,” commented Michael Heath, CEO of Aurora Expeditions.

“This is about transparency and accountability for us as a business, and acknowledging where we are on our sustainability journey. We are acutely aware of the planet’s rapidly evolving climate crisis and the urgency with which we must all work together to help protect and regenerate our shared planet. Expedition travel holds a unique opportunity to educate and inspire people, which we believe is pivotal to safeguarding the wild and awe-inspiring places we visit.”

Aurora’s Impact Report provides an overview of the company’s efforts to implement sustainable practices across all areas of the business as well as the expedition operator’s future goals.

The report reviews Aurora’s program of initiatives including:

Supporting seven of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

100 percent Climate Neutral status.

Emission reduction strategies, renewable energy and biodiversity conservation projects.

Reduction of plastics, water conservation and waste management practices.

Educating passengers via onboard expert teams and Citizen Science projects.

Collaborating with individuals and organizations with a similar vision, including Dr. Sylvia Earle and Ocean Geographic on projects such as the Antarctic Climate Expedition February 2023.

Aurora Expeditions is currently in the evaluation stage of B Corp Certification and expects this to be completed by 2024.