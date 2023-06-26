Atlas Ocean Voyages Enhances Connectivity with Starlink

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced an enhancement to its onboard connectivity with Starlink satellite internet service, according to a press release.

Atlas Ocean Voyages will implement high-speed connectivity onboard the World Traveller, World Navigator, and World Voyager, which joins the fleet later this year.

“Visiting with guests and travel advisors while on our yachts, I have heard firsthand how important it is for them to stay confidently connected with those back home or at the office,” said James Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Starlink Wi-Fi delivers that reliability across the globe, including the remotest polar regions, instantly elevating the onboard experience.”

This upgrade ensures a seamless digital experience for guests throughout their cruises.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is also offering a complimentary 1 GB of the new high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi on all expeditions.