Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces 2024 World Voyager Expeditions

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced 26 expeditions in 2024 aboard its newest addition, the World Voyager.

Sailing between March 2024 and October 2024, these expeditions will explore the Caribbean along with South America, Argentina, Brazil and the Falklands. The 2024 season will also include Northern Europe itineraries to Iceland, Ireland, England and Norway while the new Arctic voyages will take guests to Svalbard and Greenland.

In 2024, the cruise line will also debut its new Cultural Expeditions by Atlas to complement the existing Epicurean Expeditions and Polar Expeditions by Atlas.

“As World Voyager concludes the 2023/2024 Antarctica season, we look forward to offering new itineraries and exploring new regions, including the Caribbean, for the first time onboard our expedition yachts,” said James Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages.

“From vibrant cultural experiences to adventurous polar expeditions, these new itineraries showcase the richness and diversity of our destinations. We are excited to share these unforgettable journeys with our guests.”

New Cultural Expeditions by Atlas include an eight-night “Spotlight on Brazil” sailing from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro, departing in April 2025. There will also be two seven-night expeditions sailing the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean from Bridgetown or St. Maarten.

Travelers looking for longer itineraries can embark on the 13-night “Mystique of the Azores” which sails across the Atlantic from St. Maarten to Lisbon, or the 11-night “Picturesque Peaks and Fjords” expedition sailing from London to Tromso.

Additional Epicurean Expeditions by Atlas itineraries include a 10-night “Vineyards and Vignettes” voyage departing from Lisbon with overnights in Bordeaux and central London departing in May and a 12-night sailing from London departing on October 2, 2024.

Additional Polar Expeditions by Atlas include three 9-night Arctic voyages sailing roundtrip Longyearbyen, Svalbard. Departure dates include June 28, July 7 and 27, 2024. Two 10-night expeditions exploring Greenland’s glaciers sail from Reykjavik, Iceland, or Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, on August 5 or 15, 2024.