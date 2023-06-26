AROYA Cruises Announces Gold Sponsorship of Al Nassr Football Club

AROYA Cruises, Saudi Arabia’s recently launched premier Arabian cruise line, part of Cruise Saudi, has announced its three-year Gold Sponsorship agreement of Al Nassr Football Club.

Unveiled today during a signing ceremony at Al Nassr Summer Camp in Portugal, the new strategic partnership aims to foster synergies between the two entities and unlock mutual benefits, according to a statement.

Key to the partnership is the connection between the exhilaration witnessed on the football pitch with the unparalleled remarkably Arabian experiences to be offered by AROYA Cruises.

As the official sponsor of the club, AROYA’s logo will be prominently displayed on the upper chest area of Al Nassr Football Club’s iconic jersey.

As part of the sponsorship, AROYA Cruises and Riyadh-based Al Nassr FC will conduct joint promotional campaigns for three years, starting from the 2023-2024 season. The campaigns will focus on linking Al Nassr’s stars and fans with the immersive cruise experience, designed and tailored to reflect the brand values of inspiration, enrichment, generosity and respect, offered by AROYA Cruises.

The aim is to create a seamless connection between the passion for football and the exploration of Saudi Arabia’s coastal treasures and other destinations, fostering the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 toward economic, social, and cultural diversification and opening up new areas of economic activity and development.

“We are delighted to announce our Gold sponsorship of Al Nassr Football Club,” said Lars Clasen, CEO at Cruise Saudi.

“This partnership allows us to align the excitement of remarkable performances witnessed on the football pitch with the remarkable experiences we will offer at sea. Together, we aim to create unforgettable and exclusive moments for Al Nassr’s players, and football-loving fans and families through showcasing this new element of tourism in Saudi Arabia” Clasen added.

“We are so happy today, we will start a great story with AROYA Cruises. They will be one of the iconic tourism destinations around the world. Which goes well with Al Nassr strategies to achieve Vision 2030 goals” said Ahmed AlGhamdi, Al Nassr FC CEO.