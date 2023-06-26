AQV Names Frits van der Werff SVP of Guest Experiences

American Queen Voyages announced it has appointed Frits van der Werff as senior vice president of Guest Experiences, according to a statement.

In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing the hotel operations, ensuring a top-notch experience for all guests onboard the line’s award-winning river and expedition vessels.

“Frits comes to American Queen Voyages with an extensive background in the hospitality industry – from cruise lines to top hotels – and that makes him the perfect candidate to enhance our guest experience aboard our ships,” said Cindy D’Aoust, president, American Queen Voyages.

“We are confident that his leadership will bring even more luxurious and unique aspects to each AQV guest’s journey.”

A 19-year industry veteran, van der Werff has led international operations teams at some of the world’s leading hospitality brands including Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Holland America Line and St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. Most recently, he served as vice president of Resort Operations for Westgate Resorts.

“American Queen Voyages is a remarkable and highly acclaimed company that delivers exceptional experiences and indelible memories of joy and excellence to their guests,” said van der Werff, senior vice president, American Queen Voyages. “I am eager to get to work with this talented group of service-minded team members to unleash new ideas while building on the success of the company’s heritage and traditions.”