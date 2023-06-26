An Overview of Carnival Magic’s Caribbean Program

The Carnival Magic’s Caribbean season is in full swing, with sailings ranging from five to eight nights, departing from its homeport in Norfolk, Virginia.

The ship offers five-night sailings to the Bahamas as well as longer cruises exploring destinations in the Eastern Caribbean including the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands and Turks and Caicos.

Unique 2023 itineraries include:

The 10-night Eastern Caribbean departing on June 14, 2023, with calls in Plata/Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; St Thomas, US Virgin Islands; and Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos.

The eight-night Eastern Caribbean voyage departing on June 24 with calls in Half Moon Cay, Bahamas; Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; and Puerto Plata/Amber Cove, Dominican Republic.

The six-night Bahamas cruise departing on July 30, 2023, with calls in Bimini Islands, Bahamas; Nassau, Bahamas; and Freeport, Bahamas.

The 2008-built Carnival Magic will sail the Caribbean from Norfolk through October 2023, when the ship will move to Miami, Florida to continue the season from there sailing to the Caribbean.

The ship will sail roundtrips from its Miami homeport throughout 2024 and 2025.

Departing from Miami, the Carnival Magic will explore the Western as well as Southern Caribbean with visits to Belize City, Belize; Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao; Princess Cays, Bahamas; George Town, Grand Cayman; and La Romana, Dominican Republic among other destinations.