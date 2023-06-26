Amsterdam Political Party Eyeing City Cruise Ship Ban

Amsterdam’s city council has voted to ban cruise ships in an attempt to limit mass tourism and fight pollution.

As a result of the ban, the main cruise terminal on the River IJ, could close.

A timeline or specific plan was not announced.

“Polluting cruise ships are not in line with the sustainable ambitions of our city,” said Ilana Rooderkerk, the local leader of the D66 party in a statement published on its website.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the port said: “We have taken note of the council’s call that they do not see any room for sea cruises in the city of the future at the current location. There is certainly no immediate ban on ships – let alone an immediate closure of the terminal.

“The city’s executive branch still needs to work out the details and it was unclear when the measure might be implemented. No year has been mentioned,” the port said. “We will await the reaction of the alderman on how to proceed with the wish of the city council in the search for a new spot. ”

According to Rooderker, currently, various construction projects are taking place in the Noord district and cruise ships would present obstacles to that, particularly to a proposed second bridge that would connect the city’s historic southern district and the Noord district.

“In other words, Amsterdam sails better without a cruise,” she said.

Rooderkerk added: “In addition, the cruise ships in the city map do not fit the city’s plan to reduce the number of tourists.”

The decision to limit cruise ships is the city’s latest step in its ongoing campaign to reduce the impact of tourism.

Concerned about mass tourism, Amsterdam’s officials have recently decided to limit cannabis use in a similar attempt to discourage visitors from partying in the city center.

The plan to relocate the cruise terminal is already on the table. In 2016, Kasja Ollongren, a member of the D66, announced that the cruise terminal had to be moved. The proposal was also included in the coalition agreement of 2018.

“Allowing enormously polluting cruise ships in the heart of the city does not fit there. It is time for action because the climate does not wait,” concluded Rooderkerk.

“The municipal executive of Amsterdam is now going to work on how to implement it. In any case, as far as we are concerned, large ships no longer moor in the city center of Amsterdam.”