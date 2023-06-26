American Queen Voyages Brings Christmas Markets to Natchez

American Queen Voyages announced Christmas Markets Experiential Voyages, its newest offering for the holiday season.

In partnership with the City of Natchez, MS, the cruise line will recreate traditional European Christmas markets in America for festive voyages in 2023 and 2024.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the City of Natchez for our new Christmas Markets cruises,” said Cindy D’Aoust, president of American Queen Voyages.

“Natchez is the quintessential Christmas town, making it the perfect place for our guests to enjoy this festive fusion of European yuletide nostalgia and authentic Southern charm.”

Guests onboard the American Countess and American Queen will enjoy extended port calls to explore the festive markets and taste traditional delicacies like eggnog, fruitcake and gingerbread, and shop hand-crafted items.

“Natchez is the only city on the Mississippi River selected for this great opportunity and we are honored. This wouldn’t be happening without the help of our own Regina Charboneau, culinary ambassador of American Queen Voyages, and also great friends to Natchez and American Queen Voyages, Warren and Nancy Reuther,” said Dan M. Gibson, mayor of Natchez. “This will provide an additional draw for tourists from our entire region, and it will be the best Natchez Christmas ever! Thank you, AQV!”

In addition to the new Christmas Markets-themed cruises, guests can also enjoy immersive holiday experiences aboard its Thanksgiving, Christmas Cruises and New Year’s Experiential Voyages.

“The new, immersive Christmas Markets voyages have expanded our holiday offerings for travelers who wish to discover the hidden gems along the river,” added D’Aoust.

Holiday Experiential Voyages for 2023 include: