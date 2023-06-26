Ambassador Cruise Line Launches Summer Sales Campaign

Ambassador Cruise Line launched its July and August sales campaign with special offers valid for selected sailings during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

Guests who book a sailing up to and including August 30, 2023, can enjoy savings on a range of itineraries, reduced kids’ fares on multigenerational sailings, free onboard credit and offers on group bookings and solo sailings.

With the July and August campaign, guests can save up to 60 percent on cruises departing between July 7, 2023, and April 24, 2025, based on two people sharing a cabin. For the 2023-24 season, this includes 59 percent off the 34-night Grand Canada and Greenland Experience voyage sailing from Tilbury on September 12, 2023, and up to 53 percent off the 13-night British Isles and Seine Discovery sailing from Belfast on August 7, 2023.

For the 2024-25 season, guests can get 40 percent off the 14-night Hidden Gems of France and Spain itinerary sailing from Dundee on September 17, 2024, and 40 percent off the 16-night Christmas and New Year Canary Islands and Madeira itinerary, sailing from London Tilbury on December 20, 2024.

Guests interested in joining the Ambience’s 120-night 2024 Grand Round the World Cruise, sailing from London Tilbury on January 6, 2024, can get up to 43 percent off fares based on two people sharing a cabin.

For cruises of seven days or longer departing after November 12, 2023, guests will receive free onboard credit to spend during the sailing. Ambassador is giving £50 per person for cruises of seven to 14 nights, £75 per person for sailings of 15-30 nights, £100 per person on sailings of 31-50 nights and £250 per person on sailings of over 51 nights.

Guests aboard Ambassador’s five multigenerational sailings in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, kids sail from as little as £1.

In addition to these offers, groups of 15 guests booking a cruise with Ambassador enjoy a range of benefits, including a 5 percent discount on selected sailings. For groups of 25 adult guests, the cruise line is giving one additional free place and two free places for groups of 50 adult guests.