AIDA Cruises Begins Starlink Rollout For Three Ships

AIDA Cruises has successfully completed the installation of SpaceX’s Starlink broadband internet on the AIDAblu, AIDAbella and the AIDAstella.

“Our project team has already equipped three ships in the AIDA fleet with Starlink antennas and the field test has been very convincing. Guests and crew appreciate the faster internet connections and enjoy more comfortable web surfing. Digital work on board is also made easier. We are very much looking forward to offering this new standard on all ships very soon,” said Steffi Heinicke, senior vice president of guest experience and OBR.

According to a press release, by October 2023, all ships in the AIDA fleet will be equipped with Starlink high-speed internet.

On the AIDAblu, AIDAbella and the AIDAstella, the cruise line has launched a Starlink special offer with increased data volumes in the Internet packages from mid-July.

The “Starlink Special” offer includes L, XL and XXL Internet packages that can be purchased at the existing price but with double the volume of bandwidth.

Parents and teens can take advantage of the 50 percent discount when booking the social media flat rate “Fifty” on the myAIDA service portal.

The introductory offer will be available until the cruise line completes the installation of Starlink on the entire fleet which is expected to be in the fall.

The AIDAprima, AIDAperla, AIDAnova and the AIDAcosma will be equipped with Starlink this summer, the company said.