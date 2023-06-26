AEGIR-Marine Opens New Office in Turkiye

AEGIR-Marine announced the opening of a new office in Türkiye.

According to a press release, the marine services company aims to expand its global reach to better serve its customers in the region and reduce the need for flights from the Netherlands.

With a local presence, AEGIR-Marine will be able to provide faster and more efficient service to its local customers. In addition, by reducing the number of flights, the company will also reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to a more sustainable future.

“We are excited to open our newest setup in Türkiye and expand our global reach,” said Jaap de Lange, CEO of AEGIR-Marine. “Our goal is to be closer to our customers and provide them with the best possible service. We believe that by opening an office in Türkiye, we can better serve our customers in the region and provide them with faster, more efficient service.”

The new office is located in Pendik Istanbul, opposite the shipyards in the Tuzla area. The facility is equipped with the latest technology and includes seven highly-trained service engineers.