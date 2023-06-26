A Summary of Carnival Luminosa’s Upcoming Sailings

Carnival Cruise Line’s Luminosa is currently homeporting Seattle, Washington, offering week-long voyages exploring Alaska with port calls including Juneau; Skagway; Tracy Arm/Endicott Arm; Ketchikan; Haines; and Victoria, British Columbia.

Formerly known as Costa Luminosa before it joined the Carnival fleet in 2022, the ship will continue sailing from Seattle until September 2023. Upon concluding its Alaska season, the Carnival Luminosa will embark on a 30-night transpacific voyage to Brisbane, Australia. It is expected to arrive in Brisbane on October 15 and begin its season of South Pacific sailings.

With itineraries ranging from three to 11 nights, the Luminosa will explore Australia, New Caledonia and Papua New Guinea among other destinations. Guests can opt for short, three- or four-night getaways where they can visit the Airlie Beach or enjoy a wide range of dining and beverage options onboard such as the Alchemy Bar, the Red Frog or the Rm Bar.

Those looking to explore the South Pacific islands can embark on one of the longer itineraries such as the seven-night Great Barrier Reef cruise, with calls in Airlie Beach, Australia; Cairns, Australia; Port Douglas, Australia; and Willis Island, Australia.

In November, the Carnival Luminosa will set sail on an 11-night itinerary exploring Papua New Guinea with visits to Conflict Islands; Alotau; Rabaul; and Kiriwina Island.

To explore New Caledonia, guests can book one of the seven-night itineraries exploring Lifou and Noumea, among other destinations.

After spending the winter season in Australia, the Luminosa will head back to Seattle on April 1, 2024. The ship will be back in Seattle on May 1 and begin sailing regular week-long roundtrip cruises exploring Alaska.