A Rundown of the Harmony of the Seas’ Caribbean Itineraries

Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas is sailing to the Caribbean all year long departing from its two homeports: Miami, Florida and Galveston, Texas.

Sailing roundtrips from Miami, the Harmony of the Seas is currently offering Western Caribbean and Perfect Day cruises where guests can look forward to visiting the cruise line’s private destinations exclusive for guests, Coco Cay in the Bahamas.

Other ports of call in the Western Caribbean include: Cozumel, Mexico; Costa Maya, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; St Thomas, US Virgin Islands; Basseterre, St. Kitts; and Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

The week-long departures from Miami will continue well into 2023, before the ship heads to Galveston, Texas, to continue offering Caribbean getaways from there. On November 1, 2023, the Harmony of the Seas will start a series of departures from its Galveston homeport offering seven-night sailings.

Itineraries of these week-long cruises remain pretty fixed with ports of call including Roatan, Honduras; Costa Maya, Mexico; and Cozumel, Mexico. Guests aboard the Harmony of the Seas can celebrate the New Year onboard the ship and spend the first week of January enjoying Western Caribbean destinations. The voyage departs from the Galveston port on December 31, 2023 and includes a stop in Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico and Roatan in Honduras.

The Harmony of the Seas’ cruise schedule remains unchanged through the first half of 2025, with some itineraries including a port of call in Nassau Bahamas instead of Roatan, Honduras. In addition, select Harmony of the Seas’ itineraries will include a visit to the cruise line’s private island Coco Cay.