A Look at the Maiden Season of the New Viking Saturn

After being delivered by the Fincantieri shipyard earlier this year, the new Viking Saturn recently became Viking’s ninth oceangoing cruise ship.

Now in service in Northern Europe, the luxury vessel is set to spend its inaugural season cruising across Europe and the North Atlantic.

Cruise Industry News highlights some of the itineraries of the ship’s inaugural season.

Iceland and Norway’s Arctic

Date: July 19, 2023

Length: 14 nights

Homeports: Reykjavik (Iceland) to Bergen (Norway)

Complete Itinerary: Isafjord (Iceland); Longyearbyen, Tromso, Honningsvag, Gravdal, Narvik and Geiranger (Norway)

The Viking Saturn is offering a series of cruises to Iceland and the Arctic during the first part of its inaugural season.

Setting sail on July 19, this two-week itinerary cruises between Reykjavik and Bergen, and also includes visits to several cities in Norway. The cruise is highlighted by a stop in Longyearbyen, the world’s northernmost settlement and the largest city in the Svalbard archipelago.

Iceland, Greenland and Canada

Date: August 30, 2023

Length: 14 nights

Homeports: New York City (United States) to Reykjavik (Iceland)

Complete Itinerary: Halifax and L’Anse Aux Meadows (Canada); Qaqortoq and Nanortalik (Greenland); Isafjord, Akureyri, Seydisfjordur and Djupivogur (Iceland); and Heimaey (Westman Island)

Continuing its maiden season, the Viking Saturn is also visiting North America’s East Coast with itineraries that combine destinations in Northern Europe, Canada and the United States.

This 14-night cruise departs on August 30 and includes visits to nine different destinations in both regions. After sailing from New York City, the vessel is set to visit two ports in Canada, as well as two in Greenland, four in Iceland and one in the Westman Island.

British Islands and Iberia

Date: September 13, 2023

Length: 14 nights

Homeports: Reykjavik (Iceland) to Barcelona (Spain)

Complete Itinerary: Liverpool (England); Dublin (Ireland); La Coruña, Málaga and Valencia (Spain); Porto and Lisbon (Portugal)

Upon completing its schedule in the North Atlantic and the Arctic Sea, the Viking Saturn is set to reposition to the Mediterranean in mid-September.

On its way to Barcelona, the 930-guest ship offers this two-week itinerary to the British Islands and the Iberian Peninsula. Sailing from Reykjavik, the cruise features visits to some of the most popular ports of call in the region, such as Liverpool, Dublin, Málaga and Lisbon.

Mediterranean Odyssey

Date: October 27, 2023

Length: 12 nights

Homeports: Venice (Italy) to Barcelona (Spain)

Complete Itinerary: Split and Dubrovnik (Croatia); Corfu (Greece); Naples, Civitavecchia and Livorno (Italy); Monte Carlo (Monaco); and Marseille (France)

Viking Jupiter’s first year in service also includes a series of itineraries across the Mediterranean, such as this 12-night voyage to Italy, Croatia, Greece, Monaco, France and Spain.

Named “Mediterranean Odyssey,” the one-way itinerary combines destinations in both the Western and the Eastern Mediterranean, such as Dubrovnik, Corfu, Naples and Civitavecchia, which serves as the getaway to Italy’s capital city Rome.

Mediterranean & Holy Land

Date: November 22, 2023

Length: 14 nights

Homeports: Piraeus (Greece) to Civitavecchia (Italy)

Complete Itinerary: Mykonos, Heraklion and Rhodes (Greece); Limassol (Cyprus); Ashdod and Haifa (Israel); and Naples (Italy)

Later this year, the Jupiter is scheduled to visit the Holy Land as well, with a series of 14-night winter cruises that sail to Israel and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Cruising between Piraeus and Civitavecchia, the itineraries feature visits to three Greek Islands, in addition to two ports in Israel: Haifa and Ashdod. The one-way cruise also features a visit to Naples, in Southern Italy, before arriving in Rome’s cruise port in Civitavecchia.

Photo: The Viking Saturn in NYC (Credit: Justin Zizes)