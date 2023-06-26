A Look at the Inaugural Season of Oceania’s New Vista

Entering service this past spring, the Vista became Oceania Cruises’ first new cruise ship in over a decade.

Cruise Industry News takes a closer look at the ship’s inaugural season, which includes itineraries in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Atlantic and Canada & New England.

Founder’s Cruise

Date: May 13, 2023

Length: 7 nights

Homeports: Civitavecchia to Trieste (Italy)

Complete Itinerary: Sorrento and Messina (Italy); Argostoli and Corfu (Greece); Dubrovnik and Zadar (Croatia)

Citing high demand, Oceania Cruises accelerated the debut of the Vista by adding a “Founder’s Cruise” before its previous maiden voyage.

Sailing from Civitavecchia – the port for Rome – on May 13, the one-way cruise featured different destinations in Italy, Greece and Croatia before arriving in Trieste. Celebrating the new ship and also the 20th anniversary of Oceania Cruises, the voyage was hosted by the brand’s Founder Frank J. Del Rio.

Ancient Adriatic

Date: May 20, 2023

Length: Ten nights

Homeports: Trieste (Italy) to Piraeus (Greece)

Complete Itinerary: Split (Croatia); Bari (Italy); Kotor (Montenegro); Mykonos, Kavala, Rhodes and Santorini (Greece); Kusadasi and Istanbul (Turkey)

Following its inaugural cruise, the Vista then offered a ten-night cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean and the Greek Islands.

The one-way voyage departed from Trieste on May 20 and visited several ports in Croatia, Italy, Montenegro, Turkey and Greece including Split, Kotor, Mykonos and Istanbul.

Iberian Gems

Date: August 4, 2023

Length: 14 nights

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain) to Southampton (England)

Complete Itinerary: Malaga, Cádiz, La Coruña and Bilbao (Spain); Tangier (Morocco); Lisbon and Oporto (Portugal); Bordeaux and St. Malo (France)

After a three-month program in the Mediterranean, the new Vista is set to offer a repositioning cruise to Northern Europe in August.

Sailing from Spain to England, the “Iberian Gems” itinerary explores several destinations along its way, including the towns of Malaga, Cádiz, La Coruña, and Bilbao in Spain; Tangier in Morocco; Lisbon and Oporto in Portugal; and the French towns of Bordeaux and St. Malo.

Old & New World Medley

Date: August 30, 2023

Length: 18 nights

Homeports: Southampton (England) to New York City (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Le Havre and St. Malo (France); Torbay (England); Cork, Killybegs and Dublin (Ireland); Belfast (Northern Ireland); St. Johns, St. Pierre et Miquelon and Saint John (Canada); Bar Harbor, Boston and Newport (United States)

The longest cruise in Vista’s inaugural program, this crossing links Southampton to New York City in a 18-night journey across the Northern Atlantic.

After leaving England, the vessel visits a total of 13 ports in France, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Canada before arriving at the United States, including Le Havre, St. Malo, Dublin, Belfast, Saint John and St. Pierre et Miquelon. The port-intensive voyage also features four full days at sea.

Autumn Vistas

Date: September 18, 2023

Length: 11 nights

Homeports: New York City (United States) to Montreal (Canada)

Complete Itinerary: Newport, Boston and Bar Harbor (United States); Saint John, Shelburne, Sydney, Saguenay and Quebec City (Canada)

Marking the U.S. debut of the Vista, the “Autumn Vistas” cruise sails from New York City to Montreal, in Canada.

Cruising to the Canada & New England region, the itinerary sails along the St. Lawrence River and features visits to popular ports in the region, such as Boston and Quebec City, as well as less visited destinations, including Shelburne, a small town in Nova Scotia.