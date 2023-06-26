A Look at the 2023 Summer Season in the Arctic

With the presence of more than 20 different operators and 40 expedition vessels, the Arctic is set for a strong program in 2023.

According to the 2023 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News, the region remains a preferred destinations for the exploration brands and will see an extensive and varied offering this year.

Cruise Industry News looked at the plans of some of the key expedition players in the destination:

Hurtigruten Expeditions

Ships: Six – Fram, Fridtjof Nansen, Roald Amundsen, Spitsbergen, Nordstjernen and Maud

Homeports: Longyearbyen (Norway); Cambridge Bay (Canada); Reykjavik (Iceland); and more

Itinerary highlights: Greenland, Svalbard, Jan Mayen, Northwest Passage, Iceland and more

With six ships sailing in the region, Hurtigruten Expeditions is among the biggest players in the Artic in 2023.

The company’s program includes different itineraries, with a strong focus on the Svalbard Archipelago – where several ships are sailing regularly.

In addition to expeditions to Greenland, Iceland, Jan Mayen and more, Hurtigruten is also sailing to the Northwest Passage, with different itineraries to the Baffin Bay, the Lancaster Sound and more.

Ponant

Ships: Four – Le Boreal, L’Austral, Le Bellot and Le Commandant Charcot

Homeports: Longyearbyen (Norway); Reykjavik (Iceland); Kangerlussuaq (Greenland); Nome (United States); and more

Itinerary highlights: Geographic North Pole, Iceland, Svalbard, Greenland, Northwest Passage and more

With a unique program in the region, Ponant is not only offering itineraries to the Arctic but also to the North Pole in 2023.

Thanks to its luxury icebreaker, Le Commandant Charcot, the French company is reaching the Geographic North Pole several times this summer, as part of a series of exclusive 15-night expeditions that sail from the Spitsbergen Island.

With three additional ships in the Arctic, the company is also offering itineraries to Svalbard, Iceland, Greenland, the Northwest Passage and more.

Oceanwide Expeditions

Ships: Three – Hondius, Plancius and Ortelius

Homeports: Longyearbyen (Norway); Akureyri (Iceland); and more

Itinerary highlights: Greenland, Spitsbergen, Scoresby Sun, Kvitoya and others

With its entire fleet of expedition ships in the region, Oceanwide is offering a full program in the Arctic in 2023.

The highlight of the program is the Hondius, which was purpose built for Oceanwide and entered service in 2019.

In addition to Spitsbergen, the company is also sailing to other destinations in the region, including Greenland, Kvitoya and more.

Quark Expeditions

Ships: Two – Ultramarine and Ocean Adventurer

Homeports: Helsinki (Finland); Reykjavik (Iceland); Toronto and Calgary (Canada); and more

Itinerary highlights: Greenland, Svalbard, Northwest Passage, Jan Mayen, Iceland, Canadian Arctic and others

Two ships are sailing in the Arctic for Quark Expeditions in 2023. In addition to the veteran Ocean Adventurer, the Ultramarine is returning for a second program in the region.

Quark’s schedule includes expeditions to Greenland, the Northwest Passage, Jan Mayen, Svalbard, Iceland and more.

Silversea Expeditions

Ships: Three – Silver Cloud, Silver Wind and Silver Endeavour

Homeports: Tromso and Longyearbyen (Norway); Pond Inlet (Canada); Reykjavik (Iceland); and more

Itinerary highlights: Iceland, Greenland, the Canadian Arctic Svalbard and more

Silversea Expeditions is expanding its presence in the Arctic in 2023 with the debut of the new Silver Endeavour.

Formerly operated by Crystal Cruises, the purpose-built expedition vessel is joining the Silver Cloud and the Silver Wind for a series of polar exploration cruises.

In addition to Svalbard, the company’s program in the region features itineraries to Greenland, the Canadian Arctic, Iceland and more.

Other expedition operators sailing in the Arctic in 2023 include: