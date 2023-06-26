A Look at the 2023-24 Winter Cruise Season in Los Angeles and Long Beach

Los Angeles and Long Beach are set for a strong cruise program during the 2023-2024 winter season.

Sailing to multiple destinations, different ships from Carnival Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean International, Princess Cruises and more are set to offer varied options for guests embarking in the California homeport.

Cruise Industry News looks at the ships sailing from both ports during the upcoming winter:

Carnival Radiance

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Tonnage: 101,509

Built: 2000

Cruise Terminal: Long Beach

Itineraries: Regular schedule of three- and four-night cruises to Ensenada and Catalina Island

Sailing Season: Year-Round

Carnival Panorama

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Tonnage: 135,000

Built: 2019

Cruise Terminal: Long Beach

Itineraries: Six- to eight-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera visiting Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta, La Paz and Ensenada

Sailing Season: Year-Round

Carnival Miracle

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,124 guests

Tonnage: 88,500

Built: 2004

Cruise Terminal: Long Beach

Itineraries: Three- and four-night cruises to Baja Mexico, in addition to five- and six-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera and 15-night voyages to Hawaii

Sailing Season: September 24 to March 31

Navigator of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Tonnage: 142,000

Built: 2002

Cruise Terminal: San Pedro

Itineraries: Three- to seven-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera, Baja Mexico and California featuring visits to Mazatlán, Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada, Catalina Island and more

Sailing Season: Year-Round

Norwegian Bliss

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Tonnage: 164,600

Built: 2018

Cruise Terminal: San Pedro

Itineraries: Five- to seven-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera visiting Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta, in addition to four special 15-night Panama Canal cruises in November, December and January

Sailing Season: October 31 to March 24

Discovery Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity: 3,660 guests

Tonnage: 141,000

Built: 2022

Cruise Terminal: San Pedro

Itineraries: Four- to 15-night cruises to different destinations including Baja Mexico, the Mexican Riviera, Hawaii and the California Coast

Sailing Season: October 7 to April 20

Viking Star

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean Cruises

Capacity: 930 guests

Tonnage: 47,000

Built: 2015

Cruise Terminal: San Pedro

Itineraries: 16- to 32-night roundtrip cruises to Hawaii, the South Pacific and Mexico

Sailing Season: November 10 to March 1

Celebrity Eclipse

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Tonnage: 122,000

Built: 2010

Cruise Terminal: San Pedro

Itineraries: Six- to eight-night cruises to the California Coast and the Mexican Riviera followed by a one-way voyage to South America

Sailing Season: October 1 to December 7

Other ships sailing from Los Angeles during the 2023-24 season also include: