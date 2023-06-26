A Look at the 2023-24 Winter Cruise Season in Los Angeles and Long Beach

Los Angeles and Long Beach are set for a strong cruise program during the 2023-2024 winter season.
Sailing to multiple destinations, different ships from Carnival Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean International, Princess Cruises and more are set to offer varied options for guests embarking in the California homeport.
Cruise Industry News looks at the ships sailing from both ports during the upcoming winter:
Carnival Radiance
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Tonnage: 101,509
Built: 2000
Cruise Terminal: Long Beach
Itineraries: Regular schedule of three- and four-night cruises to Ensenada and Catalina Island
Sailing Season: Year-Round
Carnival Panorama
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Tonnage: 135,000
Built: 2019
Cruise Terminal: Long Beach
Itineraries: Six- to eight-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera visiting Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta, La Paz and Ensenada
Sailing Season: Year-Round
Carnival Miracle
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity: 2,124 guests
Tonnage: 88,500
Built: 2004
Cruise Terminal: Long Beach
Itineraries: Three- and four-night cruises to Baja Mexico, in addition to five- and six-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera and 15-night voyages to Hawaii
Sailing Season: September 24 to March 31
Navigator of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Tonnage: 142,000
Built: 2002
Cruise Terminal: San Pedro
Itineraries: Three- to seven-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera, Baja Mexico and California featuring visits to Mazatlán, Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada, Catalina Island and more
Sailing Season: Year-Round
Norwegian Bliss
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Tonnage: 164,600
Built: 2018
Cruise Terminal: San Pedro
Itineraries: Five- to seven-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera visiting Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta, in addition to four special 15-night Panama Canal cruises in November, December and January
Sailing Season: October 31 to March 24
Discovery Princess
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Capacity: 3,660 guests
Tonnage: 141,000
Built: 2022
Cruise Terminal: San Pedro
Itineraries: Four- to 15-night cruises to different destinations including Baja Mexico, the Mexican Riviera, Hawaii and the California Coast
Sailing Season: October 7 to April 20
Viking Star
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean Cruises
Capacity: 930 guests
Tonnage: 47,000
Built: 2015
Cruise Terminal: San Pedro
Itineraries: 16- to 32-night roundtrip cruises to Hawaii, the South Pacific and Mexico
Sailing Season: November 10 to March 1
Celebrity Eclipse
Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises
Capacity: 2,850 guests
Tonnage: 122,000
Built: 2010
Cruise Terminal: San Pedro
Itineraries: Six- to eight-night cruises to the California Coast and the Mexican Riviera followed by a one-way voyage to South America
Sailing Season: October 1 to December 7
Other ships sailing from Los Angeles during the 2023-24 season also include:
- Viking Mars
- Viking Sky
- Seven Seas Grandeur
- Insignia
- Sapphire Princess
- Emerald Princess
- Island Princess
- Seabourn Sojourn
- and more