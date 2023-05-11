Where in the World Are the Holland America Line Ships?

With most of its premium ships sailing in Alaska, the Holland America Line fleet is ready for the summer season.

Here are the locations and itineraries of every ship in the company’s as of June 2, 2023:

Rotterdam

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 2,660 guests

Location: Northern Europe

The Rotterdam is spending the summer season sailing in Northern Europe. Based in Amsterdam, the 2021-built vessel is offering a series of itineraries in the region that include visits to different destinations in the Baltic Sea, the Norwegian Fjords, the British Islands, Iceland and more.

Nieuw Statendam

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 2,660 guests

Location: Northern Europe

Sailing from Copenhagen, the Nieuw Statendam is also cruising in Northern Europe this summer. In June, the ship is set to offer a ten-night cruise to the Baltic Sea, in addition to a 14-night voyage to Iceland, the British Islands and Norway.

Koningsdam

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 2,660 guests

Location: Alaska

The Koninsgdam is currently offering week-long cruises in Alaska. Sailing roundtrip from Vancouver, the ship’s regular itinerary visits Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway and also includes scenic cruising at the Glacier Bay National Park and the Tracy Arm Fjord.

Nieww Amsterdam

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Alaska

Part of a six-ship program in the region, the Nieuw Amsterdam is sailing in Alaska. Through late September, the 2010-built cruise ship offers open-jaw cruises that sail between Vancouver and Whittier, and visit popular destinations such as Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan.

Eurodam

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Alaska

The Eurodam is also spending the summer cruising in Alaska. Based in Seattle, the ship is presently offering a series of seven-night cruises that sail to Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Sitka and Icy Strait Point, and also feature scenic cruising at the Glacier Bay National Park.

Noordam

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: Alaska

Another Holland America Line ship in Alaska this summer, the Noordam is offering the “Glacier Discovery” itinerary. Sailing between Whittier and Vancouver, the seven-night cruise includes stops in Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway, as well as scenic cruising at the Glacier Bay National Park and the Hubbard Glacier.

Westerdam

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: Alaska

Also part of Holland America’s 2023 Alaska lineup, the Westerdam is offering week-long cruises departing from Seattle. Named “Alaskan Explorer,” the ship’s regular itinerary sails to Victoria, Ketchikan, Sitka, Juneau and the Hubbard Glacier.

Oosterdam

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: Mediterranean

The Oosterdam is presently offering a series of cruises in the Mediterranean. Covering both the Western and the Eastern Mediterranean, the itineraries sail to different destinations in Italy, Spain, France, Greece, Turkey, Croatia, Cyprus and more.

Zuiderdam

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: British Islands

Completing Holland America’s offering in the region, the Zuiderdam is also spending the summer in Northern Europe. Based out of Rotterdam, the Vista-Class vessel is presently offering a 14-night cruise to the British Isles that sails to ten destinations in England, the Channel Islands, Ireland, the Isle of Skye and Scotland.

Zaandam

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 1,440 guests

Location: Canada & New England

After repositioning to the region in late April, the Zaandam is offering a summer program in Canada & New England. Extending through September, the ship’s season in the region features mostly open-jaw cruises that sail between Montreal and Boston.

Volendam

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 1,440 guests

Location: Alaska

The Volendam is currently sailing in Alaska. Based in the Canadian port of Vancouver, the ship is offering a series of seven-night cruises that feature visits to Ketchikan, the Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, the Glacier Bay and Juneau.