Virgin Voyages Expands Partnership with JLo

As part of an expanded partnership with JLo, Virgin Voyages announced the launch of Jen A.I., a tool that enables guests to create a custom invite from JLo to share with their friends and family and convince them to travel.

See the video preview here.

Jen A.I. uses augmented reality and the singer’s likeness and requires only a few clicks to create a personalized invite.

Virgin Voyages’ Chief Celebrations Officer Jennifer Lopez said: “It’s so important to me that we stop and take time to celebrate special moments in our lives and encourage others to do the same. If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s how important it is to cherish life’s special moments with your inner circle.”

Guests can activate the new Jen A.I. tool by visiting VirginVoyages.com. After answering a few simple questions, including what they’d like to celebrate, what destinations they want to visit and who they want to visit them with, a personalized invite will be emailed to them to share with the people they want.

Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group, said: “This extraordinary company was founded on the idea of connecting people and celebrating all of life’s special moments. We want to be the ultimate choice for any kind of celebration travel, and let’s be honest, who can say no to Jennifer?”