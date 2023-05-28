Virgin Voyages Celebrates World Oceans Day with New Impact Report

In celebration of World Oceans Day, Virgin Voyages released its second annual Impact Report containing an overview of its initiatives designed for the purpose of Creating An Epic Sea Change for All.

The company’s commitment includes ambitions to be champions of ocean health, engage its Sailors in sustainable practices and promote responsible and sustainable tourism in the destinations it visits.

Some of the ways Virgin Voyages strives to preserve, protect and celebrate our oceans include:

Partnering with three sustainable marine fuel providers to advance cleaner energy solutions;

The ambition to have all its ships have shore power installed by 2025;

Having 65 percent of its Shore Things tours under contract with operators that meet standards for sustainable tourism;

$5M in donations to non-profit organizations in 2022;

25 percent of the retail brands sold onboard Virgin Voyages in 2022 reflect a commitment to social and environmental responsibility, including safe cosmetics and B Corps;

92 percent of crew feel connected to the brand’s purpose and believe their job contributes to delivering An Epic Sea Change for All.

The full Impact Report is available here.