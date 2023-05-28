Virgin Voyages Adjusts Sailings in Australia and New Zealand

Virgin Voyages is cancelling a total of four sailings from its inaugural Australia and New Zealand program onboard the Resilient Lady.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the cancelled cruises were scheduled to set sail between late January and early March 2024.

“We received significant feedback from Sailors and travel partners about the voyages available, so we’re adjusting our sailing schedule to provide more round-trip sailings in Australia from Melbourne and Sydney,” Virgin Voyages said.

Ranging from ten to 12 nights in length, the cancelled sailings were set to depart on Jan. 23, Feb. 2, Feb. 14, and Feb. 24, 2024.

Cruising one-way between Melbourne and Auckland and vice versa, the cruises included visits to different ports in Australia and New Zealand, such as Sydney, Hobart, Burnie, Tauranga and Wellington.

Affected passengers will receive a future cruise credit of the amount paid for the original cruise, in addition to a bonus credit depending on the cabin category initially booked.

Guests will also have the option of requesting a full refund of the amount paid for the cancelled sailing.

After entering service in May, the Resilient Lady is set to mark the company’s debut in the Australia and New Zealand region later this year.

After repositioning via the Middle East and Southeast Asia, the 110,000-ton cruise ship will offer a series of two- to 15-night cruises in the region starting in December.

Departing from Melbourne, Auckland and Sydney, the itineraries feature visits to various popular destinations, including Tasmania, Queensland and New Zealand.

Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Resilient Lady is presently spending its maiden season in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Third newbuild in Virgin’s Ladyship series, the 2,770-guest vessel boasts 20 dining venues, in addition to many entertainment options. A highlight is The Manor – a two-story 1970s-style nightclub inspired by Virgin’s heritage in the music business.