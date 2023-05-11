Variety Announces 75% Off for Active Travel Professionals

Variety Cruises announced up to 75 percent discount for vetted active travel professionals applicable on all itineraries.

Itineraries explore Greece, the Seychelles, Tahiti, West Africa, Cape Verde, Egypt, Jordan, Israel, Costa Rica and Panama. With the new offer, active travel professionals who book a cruise 59 days prior to departure will enjoy up to 75 percent discount, 60 percent for bookings made 119 to 60 days prior and 50 percent discount for bookings made 120 days prior to departure.

Travel agents interested in applying need to present proof of employment and their business card.