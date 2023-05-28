Utopia of the Seas: Key Features

When the Utopia of the Seas debuts for Royal Caribbean International in the short cruise market next summer, the latest Oasis class ship will have a number of new features ranging from pools and waterslides to new food and beverage options.
Pools
- Resort-style and sloping beach-entry pools – Three pools and three Lime & Coconut bars are at the center of the action. Vacationers can hit the high-speed waterslides at The Perfect Storm, while young kids take on Splashaway Bay; kick back and soak in the sun and live island tunes; and enjoy quick, casual bites nearby like a new poolside food truck with handheld favorites; Mexican-inspired street food and drinks at El Loco Fresh and Cantina Fresca; and more.
- Solarium – The tranquil retreat is where adults can recharge in a pool and whirlpools of their own, complete with a bar, daybeds, panoramic ocean views and the Solarium Bistro.
- Suite Sun Deck – Tucked away in the exclusive Suite Neighborhood, the pool features a bird’s-eye view of the ocean in this private oasis with daybeds, loungers, umbrellas and more.
- To mix up the memory making, vacationers can dry off by diving into record-breaking thrills around every corner. From the most adrenaline-pumping Ultimate Abyss yet, now 43 feet longer at 259 feet and featuring new zoom booster rollers and transparent racing windows, to the 10-story-high zip line; the signature FlowRider surf simulator; mini golf at AquaDunes; and Utopia Playscape for young kids, there are adventures for everyone in the group.
F&B Highlights
- Immersive dining experience – Combining multiple courses, technology and different destinations and storylines, the new, one-of-a-kind experience to be revealed at a later date is a locomotive journey that engages all the senses.
- Izumi and Izumi in the Park – Joining the Royal Caribbean staple in its new Central Park location, is a convenient, new window that serves up fresh sushi and Japanese-inspired sweets. Next door is a reimagined Izumi restaurant, with double the teppanyaki tables and new al fresco seating.
- Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar – Now spanning two stories, the reimagined favorite and menu of authentic Italian dishes, varietals and classic cocktails with a twist extend to the new outside terrace – Gio’s Terrazza – that overlooks the signature Boardwalk.
- More returning favorites on the menu include The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar, where live country music complements southern staples; Windjammer, featuring hundreds of dishes and flavors for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner – all inspired by Royal Caribbean’s international chefs; Hooked Seafood; and Chops Grille, now connected to the signature Trellis Bar.
New Bars and Entertainment
- Pesky Parrot – The new Caribbean bar is a slice of laidback paradise on the Royal Promenade that serves up fruit-based cocktails made with rum, tequila and gin, alongside frozen drinks and more.
- Casino Royale – Upping the ante are two casinos that feature more than 370 slot machines, nearly 30 table games and more.
- Live music – It’s all about hitting the high note across five live music venues that range from Spotlight Karaoke to Latin hotspot Boleros, Music Hall, to rock out with the best cover bands at sea; Bell & Barley, the English pub with a live guitarist; and the classic piano bar, Schooner Bar.
- Showstopping entertainment – The cruise line’s original production shows take center stage across air, ice, water and theater, including high diving, slacklining and acrobatics at the AquaTheater; ice-skating feats at Studio B; and theatrical productions at the Royal Theater.