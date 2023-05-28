UnCruise Adventures Begins Repairs For Wilderness Discoverer

UnCruise Adventures announced significant progress in addressing the recent engine room fire aboard the Wilderness Discoverer, which occurred Monday, June 5, according to a press release.

The safety and well-being of all guests and crew continue to be the company’s utmost priority. It remains that no injuries resulted from the fire or subsequent transfer of guests and crew.

Vigor shipyard in Ketchikan, Alaska will facilitate the vessel’s repair process.

The vessel has gone through inspections by regulators, underwriters, and the company’s internal safety team. The fire was limited due to the speedy action of the captain and crew. The port main engine wet exhaust mufflers were the source of the heat/fire. The area damaged by heat is the size of a small chest freezer and contained between two deep frames on the port side of the engine room. Outside of this relatively small area, the damage is primarily from smoke and soot. The company’s dedicated team is working diligently to expedite the repair process, aiming to restore the vessel to its optimal condition. The repairs are being carried out with the utmost care and precision, adhering to the company’s focus on safety.

In response to the incident, UnCruise Adventures implemented a comprehensive plan to ensure the smooth continuation of guests’ adventure experiences. Additionally, the company will re-accommodate all guests scheduled for upcoming weeks of adventures aboard the Wilderness Discoverer, as needed.

The guests will enjoy a seamless adventure on a similar vessel. UnCruise Adventures remains fully committed to ensuring the safety, security, and satisfaction of its valued guests and crew.

“We deeply appreciate the understanding and patience demonstrated by our guests during this period. Our team is working tirelessly to minimize any inconvenience caused by the incident and to provide alternative arrangements that maintain the exceptional level of adventure and exploration that UnCruise Adventures is known for,” said Owner & CEO Captain Dan Blanchard.