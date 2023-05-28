TUI Cruises Publishes a Sketch for 8th Ship

TUI Cruises has published a sketch for the eighth cruise ship of the Mein Schiff fleet.

The new ship is currently being built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy and is expected to be delivered by the end of 2024.

The sketch shows that the new ship will differ from the rest of the fleet but more details about the newbuild will be released in the coming months. Large panoramic windows are visible on the side and stern of the ship.

In a statement, TUI said it would introduce a new entertainment concept for the LNG-powered ship. The German brand also said it would be e-LNG ready.

“The investment in LPG-powered ships is an important step on the way to emission-free and climate-neutral cruises. LNG serves as a bridging technology here. In the future, we will use BIO-LNG or E-LNG, which is generated either from biogenic sources or synthetically from renewable energy,” explains Wybcke Meier.

The construction of the 4,000-passenger ship began on June 22, 2022, with the first steel cutting in San Giorgio di Nogaro.

The new ship will sail its inaugural season in 2024-25 in Europe.

TUI Cruises has ordered two new ships from Fincantieri which will run on liquefied natural gas and be 161,000 tons.

TUI Cruises has also published a video for the sketch of the new ship available here.