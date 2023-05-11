Trimline Launches ‘Concept Box’ AI Tool

Trimline is launching a “Concept Box,” a new function within their Trimline App (TAPP) software, according to a press release.

The new function powered by AI aims to assist clients in the early stages of the concept and design process to help bring their visions to life, the company said.

Nick Farrell, co-owner of Trimline, said: “We are thrilled to introduce the ‘Concept Box’ module to our clients. This innovative addition to TAPP empowers our clients to actively participate in the initial design process, helping them articulate their vision with ease. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we aim to enhance communication between our clients and interior designers.”

Users can now access this tool via their client dashboard, where they can categorize their concepts by ship and area and specify what they want the ship’s interior to look like.

The software then generates design ideas in real time.