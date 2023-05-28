Survitec Digitalizes Ship Safety Management

Survitec announced a new interactive solution to improve and digitalize onboard safety management, according to a press release.

Survitec’s solution, a Safety Management and Rapid Response Technology Interface (SMARR-TI) uses a graphical monitoring interface to integrate fire detection and fire suppression systems all in a single platform.

The company said the solution was developed in collaboration with Turkish shipyard Tersan and Norway’s Havila Voyages, and it is already in operation on two ships.

“SMARR-TI is unique in that it can integrate both fire detection and fire suppression systems within one easy-to-use solution; there is currently no other digitized safety monitoring solution like this. What sets it apart is that it is interactive. The aim is to give early warning of changes in a quick and effective way, and then to enable swift action to prevent a fire from happening,” said Rafal Kolodziejski, head of product support and development at Survitec.

With two 27-inch touchscreen monitors, the crew can easily monitor and manage the ship’s fire defenses. The system includes alerts and notifications to warn crew of temperatures exceeding set limits, or the presence of smoke or flame. In such instances, SMARR-TI activates the alarm, closes fire doors and fire dampers, shuts down ventilation, activates CCTV cameras and triggers signals to the alarm monitoring system, SMS interface and public announcement system.

“The idea for a digital graphical monitoring system was already being developed by our engineers when we won the contract for the first Havila vessel,” said Vassilis Georgossopoulos, sales manager, newbuild, Survitec. “We realized that the ship’s profile fitted perfectly with the concept. The yard and owner agreed, and we started developing this as part of the project.”

Tersan contracted Survitec to supply a fire safety package for two Havila Voyages’ ships, the Havila Capella and Havila Castor. Additionally, Survitec provided an XFLOW water mist system for accommodation, machinery spaces and electrical rooms; a CO2 drenching system for the galleys and ducts; a dry chemical powder (DCP) system for LNG bunkering stations, and an N2 inert gas system.

“We were looking for a safety technology partner that could integrate a myriad of safety systems into a single control and monitoring system,” said Adnan Baris Arda, project manager at Tersan.

“Survitec’s proposal was exactly what we required for the Havila ships. The solution we developed in cooperation with Havila enables the crew to understand the safety status more easily and quickly in all compartments, decks, cabins and spaces onboard the ship. SMARR-TI acts as a ‘vessel monitoring brain’. Building new systems is a tough process, especially on a prototype vessel, and an open dialogue is the key to success. One of the most valuable aspects of working with Survitec on this product was the flexibility and can-do attitude of the automation department throughout the design process. It is straightforward to install and operate.”