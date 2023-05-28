Silversea Receives Environmental Certification in the Galapagos

Silversea Cruises has become the first tour operator to receive certification in environmental management in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, according to a press release.

Silversea earned the recognition thanks to its commitment to diverting all waste from landfill disposal in the Galapagos. The cruise line sorts all waste generated aboard the Silver Origin before transporting it out of the Galapagos Islands to be recycled or processed according to regulatory procedures.

“We are very proud to become the first tour operator to gain this certification in environmental management—a representation of our long-term commitment to sustainability and conservation in the Galapagos Islands,” said Gabriela Naranjo, vice president and general manager of Silversea Cruises Ecuador.

“We started this initiative in 2020, entering into a partnership with an airline to transport recyclable waste out of the archipelago to the mainland. We are delighted to have taken the next step on our sustainability journey, diverting all waste from landfill in the Galapagos to dispose of it responsibly—with full traceability. This initiative is just one of the many examples of how Silversea is working to safeguard the fragile ecosystem of the Galapagos for future generations.”

Silversea collaborates with a local waste management company to offload all waste generated onboard the Silver Origin weekly in San Cristobal. Cardboard, cartons, plastic, and crushed glass are transported to the mainland for recycling. The remaining refuse is transported to Guayaquil on Ecuador’s mainland by marine transportation. Once there, it is collected and recycled or processed according to the best sustainability practices. The whole process is traceable.

The cruise line’s actions are part of Silversea’s Environmental Management Plan, which was designed to minimize the ecological impact on the Galapagos Islands and was approved by the Ecuadorian Ministry of Environment.