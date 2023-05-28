Silversea Opens Pre-sale for ‘The Curious and the Sea’ World Cruise

Silversea Cruises has opened an exclusive pre-sale on its 140-day 2026 World Cruise aboard the Silver Dawn.

The world voyage, titled “The Curious and the Sea,” will visit more destinations than any voyage in the cruise line’s history with 70 destinations across 37 countries. The world voyage departs from Fort Lauderdale on January 6, 2026.

“‘The Curious and the Sea’ is set to become the most immersive and diverse voyage in our cruise line’s history, taking guests to 70 of the world’s most enriching destinations across six continents,” said Barbara Muckermann, president and CEO, Silversea Cruises.

“Our well-traveled guests have journeyed far and wide, but they will see the authentic beauty of our planet with new eyes, through bespoke experiences, exclusive access, and the destination expertise that sets Silversea apart—all while traveling in our trademark level of luxury. I can’t wait to welcome our guests aboard the beautiful Silver Dawn in 2026 for the adventure of a lifetime.”

The voyage will also include 26 calls that are new for a Silversea World Cruise or unvisited since 2020.

“The Curious and the Sea” 2026 world cruise will take guests along the ancient trade routes, through waters that connected the Silk Road, and across both the Panama and Suez canals. Travelers aboard the Silver Dawn will also have the opportunity to visit some of the world’s most remote islands, including those in the South Pacific.

The prices the 2026 world voyage start at $74,600 per person.