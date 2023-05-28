Silversea Hosts the Premier of McCurry: The Pursuit of Color

Silversea Cruises hosted a fleetwide premiere of McCurry: The Pursuit of Color, a portrayal of the cruise line’s long-term collaborator and photographer, Steve McCurry.

Silversea screened the film to guests sailing aboard its fleet of 11 ships throughout June, inspiring them to cherish the planet and its inhabitants. As part of his collaboration with Silversea Cruises, McCurry, well-known for his image of the Afghan Girl, visited over 35 countries, including India; Mongolia; Madagascar; Bhutan; the Arctic; the Virunga Mountains, Uganda; and more.

“We are honored to work closely with Steve and to sponsor, co-produce, and screen this insightful film, directed by award-winning Director Denis Delestrac, across our fleet of 11 ultra-luxury ships,” said Barbara Muckermann, president and CEO of Silversea Cruises.

“Silversea Cruises facilitates immersive travel as a form of self-enrichment, encouraging a deep respect for the planet and the communities we visit. In this regard, Steve McCurry is the perfect ambassador for our cruise line. The film presents strong messages on diversity, respect, and embracing differences. As one of the most iconic voices in photography for over 50 years, his work inspires viewers and our guests, celebrating the authentic beauty of the world we all share with a distinctive quality.”

McCurry: The Pursuit of Color reveals the untold stories behind his work. It documents his journeys to war-torn countries and challenging environments as well as his childhood, life in New York and more.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Silversea Cruises and Barbara Muckermann, President and CEO, for showcasing the documentary about my work and career on their fleet. I hope that viewers see the world as I have over these past five decades and understand how photography transcends language barriers and cultural divides and beckons us to reflect on the beauty and complexity of our planet,” said McCurry.

The movie was directed by Denis Delestrac, a documentary filmmaker who has received over 40 international awards.

“Steve is the creator of a lot of iconic images, throughout a lot of modern history, for a lot of people, but he’s a very low-key person,” said Delestrac. “He prefers to let the images speak for him, but I was interested in going beyond the images to find out what has made his work so strong and relevant over nearly four decades. In the film, we travel back to his childhood and life experiences to understand his unique vision. I will forever be grateful to Steve for opening up and sharing his life stories with me. I also thank Silversea, who made our voyages to the world’s most rewarding destinations possible.”