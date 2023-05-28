Seabourn Announces Refreshed In-Suite Dining Menu

Seabourn announced new 24-hour in-suite dining menus with an array of gourmet dishes prepared by the cruise line’s chefs, according to a press release.

The new menus were developed in partnership with Master Chef and Culinary Consultant Chef Anton Egger and Senior Corporate Chef Franck Salein.

The menus will be available onboard the Seabourn Venture’s June 18, 2023 voyage and onboard the rest of the fleet by October 2023, according to a press release.

“At Seabourn, we are unwavering in our commitment to providing ultra-luxury experiences that delight all the senses. Our culinary offerings have long been celebrated for their superb quality, and we take great pride in offering world-class gourmet dining on our ships,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

“The new in-suite dining menus will further elevate our onboard culinary experience, allowing our guests to savor the exceptional taste and sophistication of our cuisine right in the comfort of their own suites.”

“Culinary is an integral part of travel experiences, and our guests are looking for the highest levels of sophistication and authenticity. We work with the best professionals in the world, such as Chef Tony and Chef Franck, to deliver unforgettable culinary moments. Not only do they bring Michelin-level skills, but they also have a passion for travel that comes through in our dishes and menus. I am very excited to support them as they continue to unleash their creativity through this new menu and other exciting culinary projects.”

In addition to the new in-suite dining menu, Seabourn will continue to offer its familiar in-suite breakfast options.