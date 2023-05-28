Scenic’s Glen Moroney On Podcast with Dr. Kathy Sullivan

Co-founder and Chairman of Scenic Group, Glen Moroney, opened up on a podcast with Dr. Kathy Sullivan, the godmother of the Scenic Eclipse II, to be christened on June 3, 2023 in Málaga, Spain.

Moroney talked about how Scenic came to be, the tough decisions it takes to succeed in the cruise industry, and the future he envisions for their brands. The one-hour conversation aired on June 1.

The interview begins with Moroney’s early career in hotels and touring before entering the cruise market with luxury river cruises and ocean yachts. Moroney revealed how he was given a job at a hotel in Warrnambool, Australia with no prior experience and how that helped develop his true passion for travel. He further describes how he and co-founder Karen Moroney have worked to grow the company together over a span of 37 years.

He also spoke about the complexities of the cruise business and the importance of the guest experience. Moroney also spoke about where the idea for the World’s First Discovery Yachts came from. He also described the conversation he had with a guest that convinced him to build his own river ships. Moroney explained how that was one of the hardest things he has ever done but also the best decisions he ever made. The podcast is available here: https://www.kathysullivanexplores.com/podcast/from-australian-bus-tours-to-global-explorer-yachts-with-glen-moroney