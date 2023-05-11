Scenic Launches the 2024-25 Worldwide Discoveries Collection

Scenic launched its 2024-25 program with a new collection of voyages including 350 ports in 49 countries, across all seven continents.

The Worldwide Discoveries Collection includes departures from October 2024 through December 2025 and features voyages that explore unique landscapes, remote islands and historical sites.

Scenic Group’s Anthony Laver, general manager of sales and marketing APAC, said: “The expansion of our Scenic fleet to two Discovery Yachts, as well as the release of our new Worldwide Discoveries Brochure marks a major milestone in Scenic’s 37-year history.

“Our fleet of Discovery Yachts will journey to all seven continents giving guests even more unforgettable destinations and unrivaled discovery of remote destinations like the Kimberley, the West Coast of Australia and East Antarctica regions. Delivered with our signature world-class crew and Discovery Team, ultra-luxury experiences and state-of-the-art technology”.

In the 2024-25 season, the Scenic Eclipse II will become the company’s ship ever to cruise in Australian waters, offering Australian and New Zealand guests the option to depart from ports closer to home such as Hobart, Sydney, Queenstown, Darwin and Auckland.

“With less than 12 months until Scenic Eclipse II arrives into the Sydney Harbour on 20th April 2024, we are seeing significant local demand for these ultra-luxury voyages, which are unlike any other ultra-luxury cruising experience in the region. Our new Discovery Yacht will then embark on her inaugural Nine-Day Chairman’s Voyage: East Coast and Reefs, then continuing to circumnavigate Australia, before being based in Southern Hemisphere over the next two years,” added Laver.

Highlighted voyages include: