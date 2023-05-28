Scenic Group To Implement Starlink Across Fleet

Scenic Group announced plans to implement high-speed Starlink connectivity to its fleet to ensure faster and more reliable internet connection for guests, according to a statement.

Initially starting with the Scenic Eclipse II, Scenic Group will also add Starlink to its 100-guest yacht the Emerald Azzurra before the end of June as well as on the Emerald Sakara, set to launch in August. The last one to have Starlink will be the Scenic Eclipse, which guests can expect by the end of 2023.

The implementation of Starlink will provide guests with the ability to easily communicate with their friends and family and share travel experiences regardless of where they are.