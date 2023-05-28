Scenic Eclipse II to Offer Short Caribbean Sailings

The Scenic Eclipse II will sail its inaugural season this fall in the Caribbean with a selection of new itineraries ranging from three to 11 days.

In October, the Scenic Eclipse II will explore Bermuda and The Bahamas. Itineraries include:

The five-day Taste of Bermuda voyage sailing from Portland, Maine, to St. George, Bermuda;

The five-day Bermuda Escapade cruise, sailing from Bermuda to Miami;

The three-day Taste of Bahamas voyage, sailing from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas.

Guests also have the option to combine all three together and join the 11-day Bermuda and The Bahamas voyage departing from Portland to Nassau.

The Taste of Bermuda sailing includes a visit to the Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute, which offers insights into the Bermuda Triangle, and a call on Andros Island.

Prices for the five-day sailings start at $2,245 per person, based on double occupancy and $1,495 for the three-day getaway. Prices for the 11-day Bermuda and The Bahamas sailing departing on October 13 start from $10,045. The sailings are eligible for Scenic’s two-for-one fare program.