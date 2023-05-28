Scenic Eclipse II Christened in Malaga by Dr. Kathryn Sullivan

The Scenic II was officially christened by NASA Astronaut Dr. Kathryn Sullivan in Malaga, Spain on June 3.

The ceremony included speeches by Scenic Group Founder and Chairman Glen Moroney, Carlos Rubio, president of the Málaga Port Authority, Deputy Minister for Tourism Victor Gonzalez, and Dr. Sullivan. Rubio also presented a special plaque to Moroney at the occasion, according to a press release.

“It is rare to find anyone who has the list of unprecedented accomplishments achieved by Dr. Kathy Sullivan,” said Moroney. “The depth of her experiences above our planet, and on and below our seas, and her incredible passion for exploration is truly inspiring and is what we feel makes her the perfect representation of our newest Scenic Eclipse Discovery Yacht. Although we are not able to duplicate some of her more extreme adventures – yet – we do believe that Scenic Eclipse II offers our guests exploration possibilities unlike any in the industry. We are so honored to have Dr. Sullivan as the Godmother of Scenic Eclipse II and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”

“I was so honored to be asked to be Godmother of Scenic Eclipse II as it was not something I ever expected,” said Dr. Sullivan. “But now that I have had the opportunity to tour the ship with Glen and Karen Moroney and hear their story and see their vision for travel, I am eager to join her for sailing. Seeing the level of luxury that is possible in what is truly an expedition vessel has me wondering what the Moroneys could do with the rather restrictive confines of the Space Shuttle and the super cramped environment of the submersible we used to dive the Mariana Trench. I am touched and honored to be Scenic Eclipse II’s Godmother.”