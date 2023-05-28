Saudi Announces New Instant E-visa Options

Saudi announced new instant e-visa options that will enable UK, US, and Schengen visa holders and permanent residents of the UK and the US, and any EU country to obtain tourist e-visas.

The e-visas can be obtained through www.mofa.gov.sa. The move marks Saudi’s effort to make it easier than ever for travelers to visit the country. The instant visa option is one of several initiatives that Saudi has launched over the past year to improve the visitor experience.

Prior to this, Saudi has extended regulation to provide visas on arrival to holders of valid US, UK, and Schengen visas and permanent residents of the UK, the US and EU countries. The e-visa eligibility was extended to residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Earlier this year, the country also announced the launch of a new Stopover Visa which is free of charge and available to those traveling on SAUDIA and Flynas. This visa will allow visitors to stay in the country for up to 96 hours.