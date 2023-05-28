Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas Set for Sea Trials From Meyer Turku

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, which will be the largest ship in the world when it launches in 2024, is leaving the Meyer Turku this weekend for its first set of sea trials, the shipyard announced on its official Facebook page.

“We are once again very happy that we get to celebrate yet another significant achievement, as Icon leaves the outfitting pier for the first time, and continues her journey through the Turku archipelago towards the sea. The sea trial will involve testing of Icon’s systems and features that can’t be tested while docked,” the statement reads.

“Thank you to everyone involved in the Icon project! Icon’s seaworthiness is the result of the combined expertise of Meyer’s top professionals from many different fields.

“Let’s wish a good voyage to Icon of the Seas, and prepare to welcome Icon back to the shipyard after her trials!”

The 5,610-passenger ship is leaving the shipyard for its sea trials set to begin this weekend. The ship will be put through various tests before returning back to the shipyard. More sea trials are expected to follow over the summer and into the fall prior to the ship’s fourth quarter delivery to Royal Caribbean.

The Icon of the Seas is set to embark on its inaugural seven-night Eastern Caribbean and Perfect Day at CocoCay sailing on January 27, 2024.