Resorts World Cruises Adds China to Deployment

Resorts World Cruises has announced its new winter season deployment for Resorts World One, cruising from Hong Kong to Sanya, Hainan.

Sanya is now the most popular winter destination in China for Chinese and overseas tourists, the company said, with the largest increase in tourists this year versus 2019 due to its sunshine, beaches, sceneries, culture, food and duty-free as key attractions.

Starting September 24 2023, passengers can choose a series of exciting cruise itineraries from Hong Kong, which include:

3-Night Sanya Cruise departing on Sundays

2-Night Sanya Cruise departing on Wednesdays

2-Night Weekend Getaway Cruise departing on Fridays

For passengers who desire more flexibility, the following cruise packages are offered: