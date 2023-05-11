Reimagined Nassau Cruise Port Opens Its Doors

The new Nassau Cruise Port is opening its door to cruise passengers after three years of construction.

The reimagined port now features sixth berths and a new terminal building. In addition, the port is now home to a Junkanoo museum, event and entertainment spaces, a 3,500-seat amphitheater, a living coral exhibit as well as new dining venues and shops.

“The new Nassau Cruise Port offers a whole new experience for cruise visitors,” said I. Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments and aviation. “Not only will Bahamian culture shine through all aspects of the port but the completion of the project marks a great milestone in ushering a new era for tourism in downtown Nassau, as well as a beautiful welcome for the millions of cruisers who disembark here each year.”

“We anticipate our traffic numbers for 2023 to exceed pre-pandemic levels with about 4.2 million visitors,” said Mike Maura, port director. “Our growth trajectory is quite promising. In 2019, which was the busiest year for us to date, we had 3.85 million visitors. For 2024, we already have 4.5 million confirmations.”

To celebrate the grand opening, the Nassau Cruise hosted several private events and a “Cruise Passenger Day Party” on May 27, 2023, inviting travelers to explore the new facilities.