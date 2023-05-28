Regent Seven Seas Cruises Launches 2025-26 Voyage Collection

Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced its 2025-26 season featuring new itineraries and 29 maiden ports of call.

Reservations for sale open on June 21, 2023, according to a press release.

Regent’s ships will sail a total of 164 new itineraries across the globe, from Alaska, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean to Northern Europe, Australia, New Zealand and beyond.

In addition to the new itineraries, the collection includes nine new sailings in Africa and Arabia, with calls in Doha, Qatar and Port Louis, Mauritius for the very first time.

“Our 2025-2026 Voyage Collection provides our guests with An Unrivaled Experience, exploring the world around us with immersive itineraries that span a range of much-loved to more unique destinations,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“We pride ourselves on the unparalleled experience a Regent sailing offers. Our guests cruise the seas in sumptuous comfort – enjoying exquisite all-suite accommodation, exceptional personalized service, and extraordinary cuisine in our specialty onboard restaurants – before disembarking to explore a wonderful selection of ports, both new and familiar, with unlimited free shore excursions. Our voyages are the most luxurious way to explore the world.”

Additionally, guests can enjoy unlimited shore excursions at every port of call or choose from the list of Regent’s choice excursions such as Epicurean Explorer Tours and Wellness Tours.