Quark Launches Brochure for the 2024-25 Antarctic Season

Quark Expeditions has published an interactive brochure for the Antarctic 2024/25 season featuring instantly-accessed videos, imagery and recorded guest testimonials.

“Innovation is our DNA,” said Wendy Batchelor, vice president of marketing for Quark Expeditions. “Our innovative spirit has fueled so many of our achievements in the last 32 years, including the technologically-advanced Ultramarine. That same commitment to innovation inspired our team to produce our first-ever user-friendly immersive brochure to showcase the Antarctic in ways we’ve never done before.”

The new brochure will allow guests to watch videos featuring off-ship adventures such as kayaking, hiking and Zodiac cruising: watch video guest reviews from past guests: see previews of specific Antarctic voyages: enjoy virtual tours of cabins and suites: watch video footage of Antarctic wildlife and more.

“Without a doubt, this will be one of our most immersive Antarctic seasons ever,” said Andrew White, president of Quark Expeditions. “After 32 years of Antarctic exploration, our team members—globally considered the best in the polar industry—have innovated and refined our guest experiences in the most amazing ways possible. And that’s what we wanted to reflect in this state-of-the-art interactive brochure—to inspire our guests through videos, recorded guest testimonials and other features that bring to life the staggering beauty of the Antarctic.”

The Antarctic 2024/25 interactive brochure can be accessed here.