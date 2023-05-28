Princess Cruises Unveils New Princess Perfect Weddings at Sea

Princess Cruises today unveiled a new line-up of wedding packages onboard and announced the appointment of TV host and bridal designer Randy Fenoli as brand ambassador for Love and Romance.

“Twenty-five years ago, Princess set the standard for weddings at sea, and with the help of Randy Fenoli, the most trusted source in the bridal industry, we’re doing it again with our new Princess Perfect Weddings packages, evolving our offerings to create unparalleled experiences for couples and their loved ones, all at a tremendous value,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“These new packages let couples combine their dream wedding with an unforgettable voyage to picturesque destinations, to celebrate their special day in the most extraordinary ways imaginable.”

Princess Perfect Weddings offers a variety of options so guests can realize their vision of an ideal ceremony. The first part of the new packages features at-sea options with more options, including the Randy Fenoli Weddings package, to be announced later this year.

Within his new role, Fenoli will host a bridal fashion-themed cruise onboard the Regal Princess departing from Galveston on December 3, 2023.

He will also develop a wedding package exclusive to the brand.

The themed Western Caribbean cruise will include meet and greets and even wedding gown consultations with the bridal designer.

“Being named Love and Romance Ambassador for Princess Cruises is an incredible honor, and I’m beyond excited to explore new ways to weave enchanting moments of romance that reinforce and expand The Love Boat legacy,” said Fenoli. “Our December Themed Cruise is going to be a celebration of all things bridal, and no matter their shape, their budget or type of wedding, we’re going to help match all of our brides-to-be with the perfect dress.”