Previewing the Noordam’s 2024-25 Voyages in Asia

Holland America Line’s Noordam will explore Asia throughout 2024-25 in what will be the cruise line’s most diverse Asia season so far, according to a statement.

Starting in October 2025 through April 2025, the Noordam will sail nine different 14-day itineraries visiting Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The Noordam will offer departures from Yokohama and Tokyo (Japan); Hong Kong(China); and Singapore. The ship will sail 14-night itineraries as well as longer, Collectors’ Voyages ranging from 28 to 42 nights in length.

Highlights of the Noordam’s Asia season include:

The 28-night Circle Japan, Taiwan and The Philippines Collector voyage departing from Tokyo on October 27, 2024;

The 14-night Indonesia Discovery sailing departing from Singapore on December 8, 2024;

The 42-night Far East Holiday and Coral Triangle Collector voyage departing from Singapore on December 22, 2024;

The 14-night The Philippines, Taiwan and Japan sailing departing from Hong Kong on February 16, 2025;

The 14-night Japan and Taiwan voyage departing from Yokohama on March 2, 2025.

The Noordam’s 42-night Far East Holiday and Coral Triangle Collector voyage will feature a total of 20 ports of calls across eight countries including Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Australia, the Philippines and Timor-Leste.

After concluding the season, the Noordam will depart Yokohama and embark on a 15-night North Pacific Crossing on April 27, 2025, with calls in Kushiro, Japan; Kodiak, Alaska; Glacier Bay, Alaska; and Juneau, Alaska.